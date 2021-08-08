Aston Villa confirm signing of Manchester United defender, Tuanzebe on loan

Aston Villa have confirmed that they have signed Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe, with the 23-year-old joining the club on a season-long loan.

Tuanzebe, who has played in every pre-season game so far, will return to Aston Villa after helping them achieve promotion to the Premier League in 2019.

The Midlands club confirmed the signing on their official website, highlighting Tuanzebe’s importance in the 2018/19 season in which they secured their return to the top flight.

Manchester United also confirmed the arrangement, with the club announcing that Tuanzebe signed a new contract before going out on loan.

The new deal, as per ManUtd.com, stretches until 2023 with the option of an additional year’s extension.

With Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof both settled as first-team regulars, and Raphael Varane’s impending transfer from Real Madrid, Tuanzebe was unlikely to feature regularly this season as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seeks to close the gap on Premier League champions Manchester City. https://newspremises.com.ng/aston-villa-confirm-signing-of-manchester-united-defender-tuanzebe-on-loan/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print

