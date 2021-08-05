Atiku’s Daughter Holidays In The Maldives (Photos, Video)

Hauwa Atiku-Uwais, daughter of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, is currently holidaying in the south Asian country of Maldives, Igbere TV reports.

She posted a video to Instagram on Wednesday to confirm her arrival.

“So I arrived the beautiful Islands of Maldives for a short vacation,” she captioned the video.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zBKZ7x5Dd7M

Mrs Uwais also posted pictures of herself and friends staring at the setting sun and pictures of mouth-watering cuisines from the Maldives.

Atiku’s daughter is married to Ahmed Uwais.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CSKxwLYBvu2/?utm_medium=copy_link

