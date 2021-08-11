Austria: Man Finds 6ft Snake In Toilet After It Kept Flushing Itself At Night (Pics)

NASTY SURPRISE: A MAN who was baffled about his toilet flushing by itself in the middle of the night was left panicking after discovering an enormous snake was to blame.

The horrified householder from the town of Breitenfurt, near Austria’s capital Vienna, called emergency services to remove the squatting reptile.

The man made the discovery when his toilet kept flushing for no reason at 1am on Saturday.

After he opened the toilet tank to investigate, he discovered the six foot six inch Aesculapian snake which had made itself comfortable inside.

The panicked man immediately alerted fire fighters from the District of Modling located in the Austrian state of Lower Austria.

Modling District Fire Brigade spokesperson, Lukas Derkits, explained that the Aesculapian snake which is native to Europe, grows up to two metres (6.6 ft) in length and is among one of the largest snakes on the continent.

According to Derkits the snake, which was taken out of its unusual hiding place and released back into the forest, came inside the toilet tank through partition walls.

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/15822507/austria-snake-toilet-flushing/amp/

