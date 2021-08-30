Awka As State Capital Of Anambra: 30 Years After (Video, Photos)

Anambra @ 30: Awka was declared capital on 21 August 1991, after the creation of Anambra and Enugu state, which moved the capital from Enugu to Awka, also remember Anambra have other major cities like Onitsha, Obosi, Nkpor, Nkwelle, Ekwulobia, Anambra industrial cities are Ogbaru, Ogbaru host the highest numbers of industries, then Nnewi and Ogbunike, these are major industrial clusters are located, Anambra west host moreof Agro industries, Anambra evolving into a city state where style, hospitality define culture, UNTIL recently, the sight of a brightly lit bridge or descending aircraft making its landing in a well built airport in the state had not been part of Anambra’s history. Interestingly, in her 30th year anniversary, she has all these amongst other collections of monumental developments, thus, turning into an all city state.

My focus today is Awka which was declared state capital of Anambra 30 years ago.

Watch interesting areas in Awka.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKPlVXe5JbI

