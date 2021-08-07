Ayade Sacks Aide, ‘General Iron’ Accused Of Killing Suspected Witches (Photos)

The governor of Cross River State, Prof. Ben Ayade has approved the immediate sack of his Special Adviser on Forest Security, Mr. Thomas Obi Tawo, aka ‘General Iron’ with immediate effect.

This was disclosed by the Senior Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Governor, Mr. Christian Ita in a statement on Friday made available to GRASSROOT REPORTERS.

The governor directed Mr. Tawo to handover all government properties in his care to the office of the Chief of Staff to the governor.

Mr. Tawo was last year, accused of masterminding the lynching of suspected witches and wizards in Boki Local Government Area of the state.

A group, Advocacy for Alleged Witches, had called for the arrest and prosecution of Mr. Tawo.

The group also called for the sack of Mr. Tawo.

Its Chief Executive Officer, Leo Igwe, said:

“The attention of AFAW has been drawn to an incident of witch persecution in Cross River State. In this case, a local mob lynched the alleged witches. Some of the victims have died while others are in the hospital nursing their wounds.

“The unfortunate incident took place in Boki LGA in Central Cross River State. At least a dozen persons, mostly women who were alleged to be witches and wizards, were set ablaze at the instance of an adviser to the state governor who hails from that area. This adviser has been identified as Thomas Obi Tawo (aka General Iron). This incident happened on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.”

Also, Mr. Tawo was last month, accused of beating to a pulp, former Cross River State lawmaker, Mark Obi Esq.

It was gathered that Hon. Obi was beaten by thugs led by General Iron and was rushed to the hospital.



Source: https://www.grassrootreportersng.com/2021/08/just-in-ayade-sacks-his-aide-on.html?m=1

