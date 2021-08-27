Ayade’s Ex-Aide, ‘General Iron’ Who Killed Alleged Witches, Has Been Killed (Graphic)

Graphic: Ayade’s Ex-Aide Who Killed Alleged Witches, ‘General Iron’ Butchered

A former aide to Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State on Forest Security, Thomas Obi Tawo aka ‘General Iron’ has been reported killed by a team of local vigilante group.

A source in Boki told GRASSROOT REPORTERS that he was killed in a hideout during a gun duel with his boys and a group of vigilantes drawn from different communities in Boki Local Government Area.

Mr. Tawo is alleged to have committed many atrocities in Boki, including the killing of alleged witches in his hometown, Oku and the beating to coma of a former member of the Cross River State House of Assembly, Hon. Mark Obi and destruction of his properties.

When GROOTROOT REPORTERS contacted DSP Irene Ugbo, the Cross River State Police Public Relations Officer, she said she has not been briefed on the incident, promising to get back to us after being briefed by the DPO in Boki. But calls to her phone as of the time of this report rang out.

Source: https://www.grassrootreportersng.com/2021/08/graphic-how-ayades-former-aide-general.html

