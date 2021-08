Brazil and PSG football star, Neymar, is currently over the moon, following the successful signing of one of football’s GREATEST PLAYERS, Lionel Messi.

Messi arrived in Paris earlier today and he was welcomed by thousands of fans who chanted his name in appreciation that he is now a PSG player.

Neymar also couldn’t hide his joy, and he took to his Instagram page to heartily declare that he’s finally been reunited with Messi.



Source: https://www.instagram.com/neymarjr/

