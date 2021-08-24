Bad Comments: Jim Iyke Shares New Pictures After Fight With Uche Maduagwu

Shared With Caption …

#BADCOMMENTTHEMOVIE PR CAMPAIGN CONTINUES.

THANK YOU FOR HAVING ME ON YOUR SHOW LADIES @tvcconnect ESPLASH.

THANKS FOR HAVING ME @max1023fm.

NO 1 #BLOCKBUSTER #BADCOMMENTTHEMOVIE COMES TO CINEMAS NEAR YOU AUGUST 27TH.

IF UNBOTHERED IS A PERSON…..

#BLACKMANMAGIC #BLACKMENFASHION #BLACKERRTHANG #BLACKEXCELLENCE #STYLEPIPER

#BADCOMMENTSTHEMOVIECHRONICLES



Like Nothing Happen ….

Omo h , This Guy Called Jim Iyke … I No Just Understand ….

And Here Is Where Nigeria Don’t Get The Gist

The Name of His New Movie is BAD COMMENT ……. and That Video is not real …. Scripted Between Him and Uche Maduagwu …..

The View is ……. What Uche Maduagwu …. Got after making the BAD COMMENT ONLINE ……. Now you understand … Go and watch the Movie ….

Am Vivian Gist You Know …… One of the eldest in Blogging Industry ….. am coming back with what you don’t know is happening !!!

Better Days ahead.

Written By: Vivian Gist

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CS967hNsZX_/

