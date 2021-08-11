Ban BBNaija Now, It Is A Porn Monster – Ohanaeze Youths Tell FG

A group under the aegis of Ohanaeze Youth Council, OYC, has called on the Federal Government to ban reality show Big Brother Naija, describing it as semi-packaged porn and social monster.

The National President of the OYC, Comrade Igboayaka O Igboayaka, while speaking to DAILY POST on Tuesday in Owerri, the Imo State capital, said BBNaija is deeply affecting the fragile moral upbringing in families and schools.

Comrade Igboayaka pointed out that BBNaija does not have any moral background especially at this period Nigerian youths have lost sense of societal values and norms.

He said,” With the high rate of lack of moral values among teenagers in Nigeria, BBNaija is a social monster that has come to ruin the lives of Nigerian youths, mostly the teenagers who are easily carried away by social trends.

“Majority of Nigerian youths are not mentally mature to be participating or watching such semi-packaged porn programmes that adds or proffers zero solution to the social problems confronting our youths.”

Comrade Igboayaka therefore urged the Ministry of Youth and Sport Development, as well as the National Orientation Agency to present a more reasonable youth program that will promote value system, norms as well as intellectual formation.

“BBNaija does not represent any ethnic cultural status in Nigeria, nor does it appeal to any religious status domicile in Nigeria, but it presents and represents a wrong worldview about the reality of life to young and teenage Nigerians”, Igboayaka added.

He also said the government ought not to allow the show to be aired because it promotes immorality and sexual content.



