Bandits Kidnap Father Of Zamfara Speaker, Seven Others

Eight persons have been abducted by gunmen suspected to bandits in Magarya village in the Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Among them is the biological father of the Speaker Zamfara state House of Assembly, Nasiru Mu’azu Magarya, according to multiple media platforms including TVC and Daily Trust.

They were abducted Wednesday night when the heavily armed men invaded the community.

Spokesperson of the Zamfara State Police Command Superintendent Shehu Mohammed reportedly confirmed the incident.

He said the command has deployed additional troops to the affected area to ensure the safe return of the victims.

