Bandits kill Senator Na’Allah’s son, two others in Kaduna

Some bandits in separate attacks have killed three persons, including a pilot, in two local government areas of Kaduna North and Kajuru, Kaduna State.



The pilot, Captain Abdukkarim Bala Na’Allah, said to be the eldest son of Senator Bala Na’Allah, was killed by the hoodlums in his Malali (GRA) residence in Kaduna North Local Government Area on Sunday.Senator Na’Allah represents Kebbi South Senatorial seat in the Senate and was the Deputy Majority leader in the Eighth Senate.



An aide to Senator Na’Allah, Malam Garba Mohammed, confirmed the killing of the trained pilot.



“Suspected Kaduna Bandits Kill Captain Abdulkarim Bala Na Allah, the first Son of Senator Bala Na’Allah, in his Malali GRA Residence Kaduna today,” said a statement trending on social media.



Meanwhile, on the Kajuru attack, it was said that the bandits invaded the Makoro Iri Village in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna States and killed two persons.

It was learnt that the bandits stormed the village and shot indiscriminately and killed the two on Saturday night.

The state Commissioner for Internal Secretary and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, identified the victims as Gideon Mumini and Barnabas Ezra.

The Commissioner also said that troops of the Operation Safe Haven rescued travellers along the Gidan Waya- Godogodo road in Jema’a LGA of the state.

He gave the names of the rescued travellers as Jibril Salisu, Happy Sunday and Ruth Dauda.

The Commissioner said, “Security agencies have reported to the Kaduna State Government that two persons were killed by bandits in Makoro Iri village of Kajuru LGA.

“According to the report, bandits invaded the remote village and shot dead the duo identified as Gideon Mumini and Barnabas Ezra.”

