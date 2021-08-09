Banks, Shops Locked, Passengers Stranded Over IPOB’s Sit-At-Home In East (Pictures)

There were no serious commercial activities across some cities and towns in the south-east on Monday following the sit-at-home order by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The group had said it would enforce a lockdown every Monday, from August 9, in the south-east until its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, is released.

Following his arrest in Kenya in June and extradition to Nigeria, Kanu was re-arraigned on charges bordering on treasonable felony brought against him by the federal government over his campaign for the separatist Republic of Biafra.

The group said the lockdown tagged “Ghost Monday” will also affect schools and marketplaces.

Although, the state governments in the region have asked residents to ignore the IPOB directive, a couple of banks, shops and markets were under lock as TheCable toured the area.

Below are some photos showing compliance with the order.

Holy Ghost Motor Park, Enugu, where passengers are stranded

This is Douglas Road Owerri. Here there is partial compliance with the IPOB order. People are moving freely but many shops did not open.

Polaris and Sterling bank in Wetheral Road, Owerri; all closed for business

Customers stranded as most banks on this road near Government House, Owerri are closed for business

https://www.thecable.ng/photos-banks-shops-locked-passengers-stranded-as-ipobs-sit-at-home-order-kicks-in

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print

