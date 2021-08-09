Baylesa United Beat Nasarawa, Clinch First FA Title, Qualify For CAF Confed Cup

Connect on Linked in

Aiteo Cup Final: Baylesa United Beat Nasarawa United, Clinch First Title

Bayelsa United won the Aiteo Cup for the first time edging out Nasarawa United 4-3 on penalties at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City on Sunday night, reports Completesports.com.

The highly entertaining game ended in a 2-2 draw in regulation time.

Inikurogha Okardi gave Baylesa United the lead in the 19th minute.

Chinedu Ohanachom however equalised for Nasarawa United within seconds.

Emo James scored the second goal for Bayelsa United, while Aliyu Abdullahi netted Nasarawa United’s second of the evening.

Both teams failed to register a goal after the break.

Bayelsa United are now the second team from the second tier to win the FA Cup after defunct Dolphins Football Club of Port Harcourt claimed the title in 2011.

They will compete in the CAF Confederation Cup next season.



https://www.completesports.com/aiteo-cup-final-baylesa-united-beat-nasarawa-united-clinch-first-title/

