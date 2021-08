After today’s Head of House game, 15 housemates are all up for possible eviction this week.

JayPaul and Jackie B are both immuned from eviction this week after they both emerged as Heads of House.

The 15 housemates that are up for eviction are:

1 Whitemoney

2 Queen

3 Boma

4 Pere

5 Liquorose

6 Emmanuel

7 Nini

8 Saga

9 Saskay

10 Cross

11 Angel

12 Michael

13 Yousef

14 Peace

15 Tega

Can you name 4 housemates that may likely leave on Sunday?

