BBNaija: 3 Former Housemates Who Look Like Boma

This year’s edition of the Big Brother Naija reality show started last night. During the launch and introduction of the male housemates, we noticed a few things. One of which is how the first housemate, Boma looks so much like 3 past housemates. In this article, we share by comparing the looks of 3 former housemates of the BBN house that share a striking resemblance with Boma.

Sometimes, people who are not related can also look alike. Boma Martins Akpore who is from the South Southern part of Nigeria and a proud “Yaba boy” is already making waves in the BBN reality show. Apart from the fact that he is handsome and an international actor, people are also saying that he is a combination of three past housemates. Well, we could not dispute the fact the Boma does look like some of the housemates we have seen in the past seasons of the Big Brother show. So, let’s have a look at his lookalikes below.

1. Efe Ejeba

The former BBN housemate, Efe and Boma can easily pass as twins. Well, we can say that the entry of Boma is the return of Efe to Biggie’s house. We hope he wins just like his look-alike.

2. Neo Akpofure

Neo also happens to share a striking resemblance with Boma. The two has a lot of similarities, from the hairstyle to the six-packs and even facial features.

3. Ike Onyema

Here is another former housemate that can pass as Boma’s twins. They seem to be a lot of similarities here as well, only that Ike is probably lighter in complexion. We can also see that Boma has Ike’s swag and sense of fashion.

What do you think, guys? Well, at this point, we can say that Boma is a combination of Efe, Neo and Ike. Which of these former housemates do you think looks more like Boma?

Written By: Chief Donald.

cc; lalasticlala