BBNaija: Angel Breaks Down In Tears; Niyi And Cross Clash Over Bread

BBNaija season six housemate, Angel, has always been open about her mental health struggles with her fellow co-stars but she seemed to break down recently while having a conversation with Arin. In a clip making the rounds on social media, Arin was seen trying to comfort Angel as she encouraged her to stop feeling negatively about herself.

From their conversation, it was noted that Angel had been responsible for taking care of her great grandmother with dementia just at the age of 10 and that it led to her being depressed and wanting to take her own life.

The crying housemate explained that her actions made her feel so guilty. Arin who was also in tears continued to encourage Angel and advised her not to feel bad about herself because she is a strong person.

Niyi and Cross, got into a clash of words yesterday morning over slices of bread also

The argument ensued when Cross blew hot as Niyi collected the remaining slices of bread. According to Cross, Niyi had said that the amount of bread to be taken is based on when you come to collect.

Cross said, “Why will you say that a person that comes first is supposed to take more?”

Niyi retorted, “What are you saying? How will I say a person that comes first is supposed to take more? Does it make sense to you?”

“That was why I was shocked because you said it,” said Cross

Niyi, however, maintained his ground, stating that he never said such but Cross was not having any of that.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CHhqo8OfDb4

