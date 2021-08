The following BBNaija Housemates are currently up for eviction:

Arin

Emmanuel

Nini

Princess

Tega

Saskay

Saga was nominated for eviction but was saved by Pere who used his veto power as the Head of the House to replace him with Saskay.

Peace was crying because Nini was nominated for eviction.

