After surviving being kicked out last Sunday, the wildcards, Pere and Maria were exclusively asked to nominate 4 housemates each for eviction.

JAYPAUL was among those nominated for possible eviction but he was saved by the Head Of the House, Boma, who replaced him with Yousef.

The following Contestants are now up for eviction on Sunday:

1 Beatrice

2 Yerins

3 Whitemoney

4 Yousef

5 Niyi

At least one person is going. Who could that be?

Beatrice is most likely going, Yerins may go too.