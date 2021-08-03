BBNaija: Confusion Made Me Nominate Whitemoney For Eviction – Maria

Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Maria, has revealed that her confusion made her nominate Whitemoney for eviction.

She said this to Big Brother during the Diary Session on Tuesday, day 10 of the show.

At the nomination show on Monday, Maria, who also nominated Beatrice, Yerins, and Jaypaul eventually picked Whitemoney, a housemate she is quite friendly with, as she struggled with tears.

Speaking to Biggie, she said,“I didn’t know what I was thinking to be really completely honest with you.

“I actually have so much love for that boy – like a friend type of love. I was so confused because names couldn’t come to my head yesterday.

“I wasn’t ready because I thought I was gonna pick two names. The names I was gonna give initially would be Beatrice and Yerins but then when you told me four, it was just too much for me.

“When I went out back there and I looked at everyone and I thought ‘ Oh my God,why did I even pick Whitemoney?’

“It hurt me so much, I’m not gonna lie. But I’ve done what I’ve done and it is what it is.

“But I have no reason to why I picked Whitemoney because I actually really liked him as a friend.”

https://punchng.com/bbnaija-s6-confusion-made-me-nominate-whitemoney-for-eviction-maria/