BBNaija: Fans React As Beatrice Gets Verified On Instagram (Picture)

Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Beatrice, recently got verified on Instagram, erupting reactions from fans.

With almost 90,000, Beatrice became the first housemate to be verified on Instagram, as Boma, the other housemate who is verified on Instagram, got the blue tick before coming into the show.

A post from the Instagram page, @beatriceofficial_, celebrated the verification on Saturday with the caption, “See who just get verified. Yes. Play me ‘Verified’ by @itslaycon.”

This achievement has erupted mixed reactions from fans as they took to Twitter to express their thoughts.

90,000 vs 1.1m followers

Some fans of the show have seen this achievement as an opportunity to call out Liquorose, who has the highest followership on Instagram but is yet to have the blue tick.

Five days into the show, Liquorose hit one million followers and in the next week, it moved up to 1.1 million followers.

The verification of Beatrice account has led to a comparison between both accounts.

A tweep, @miciafu, said, “Beatrice is verified on Instagram.Madam 1.1M is still pending. How ironic.”

Another tweep, @nessasedudzi, wrote, “During yesterday’s argument, Rose bragged about her followers. Now Beatrice is verified and y’all are wailing because her fans are jubilating? I no get. If followers are worth celebrating, why shouldn’t verification be? I laugh in ‘verified is not a big deal’. Do it if it’s easy”

“Not Beatrice getting verified before your favorites,” @k__4KelZ tweeted.

Fans vs critics

Fans have taken to Twitter to share their reactions on Beatrice’s achievement.

@eghele_esther tweeted, “Beatrice is the first female to be verified. That’s nice.”

“Beatrice just got verified on IG. Underrate that girl at your own risk. I think she’s one of the biggest gamers this season,” @stan4life2 said.

Feeling indifferent, @mrsblinky_ wrote, “Verification or not, Beatrice shot herself in the foot. She didn’t play her first week well and now trying hard to salvage what’s left. My impression of her still stands.”

https://punchng.com/bbnaija-s6-fans-react-as-beatrice-gets-verified-on-instagram/

