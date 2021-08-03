BBNaija: I Don’t Like You – Maria Turns Pere Down

BBNaija ”Shine Ya Eye” housemate, Maria, dashed her housemate, Pere’s hopes of being in a relationship with her.

Last night, Pere took her aside to tell her he was interested in her. He said;

I don’t know how to articulate this so you would understand. I really like you”

Maria did not allow him finish his sentence when she responded;

Okay can we stop. I don’t like you so can we just skip it

and I’m not faking it.”

A stunned Pere couldn’t say another word as Maria ended the conversation with “cool? Can I go to bed now please” before walking out on Pere.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Rli4rDsEE8