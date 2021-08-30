BBNaija: Jackie B And Jaypaul Emerge Heads Of House

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

After today’s Head of House game, two Heads of House emerged – JayPaul and Jackie B.

Jaypaul overtook Boma to have the fastest time in the Challenge for the male housemates.

Jackie B was the fastest amongst the ladies.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: