BBNaija: Mixed Reactions Over Addition Of New Housemates

The Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye season experienced an unexpected twist on Sunday as the addition of four new housemates was made to the existing housemates.

During the Sunday live eviction show, two male and two female housemates were introduced into the house namely: Michael, Kayvee, Queen, and JMK.

The addition, which came after two weeks into the show, erupted mixed reactions from fans and viewers of BBNaija who took to Twitter to express their thoughts.

A tweep, @chydec1, said, “The presence of the new housemates has taken us back to week 1 with unnecessary introductions, lies, and fake stories. They should have been brought maybe next week to allow the effect of eviction settle on the minds of the old housemates and allow them uptheir games.”

Another tweep, @bellotigianni, said, “Bringing new housemates was a bad idea. The show was already getting interesting.”

Referring to the effects of the new housemates on the existing ones, @treasurenzeadi1 said, “I think our ‘fine girls’ have gone to regroup. These new housemates really shook them.”

@louifaadjoe said, “It will be more fun if the old housemates allow the four new HMs to figure out the HMs themselves. Stop giving out the good and bad gist.”

“What if the new housemates are going to be nominating the old housemates?” @iam_yolz6069 predicted.

https://punchng.com/bbnaija-s6-mixed-reactions-over-addition-of-new-housemates/

