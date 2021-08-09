BBNaija: New Housemate, Kayvee, Kisses Angel On First Night

New Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Kayvee, shared a kiss with Angel on his first night of the Show on Sunday.

This happened during the Truth or Dare game played after the four new housemates, Kayvee, Queen, JMK and Michael, settled into the house.

Before the kiss, Kayvee grabbed Angel’s buttocks amid cheers from other housemates.

Pere played the umpire as he said, “As a good kisser, let me examine this kiss.

Pere added, “Word of advice: Kiss this girl well,” and immediately Sammie ran out of the room, erupting laughs from other housemates.

The kiss between Angel and Kayvee exceeded it’s given time of 15 seconds as Cross and Pere separated the duo.

FANS REACT

Following the kiss between Angel and Kayvee, fans took to Twitter to react.

A tweep, @molokodzoye, said, “Sammie didn’t want to see that kiss between Angel and Kayvee.”

Another tweep, @cwayita_jenmsana, said, “Okay, I’ve made up my mind. KayVee and Angel are my ultimate ship!



In agreement, @lezothi_T, wrote, “I’m shipping Angel and Kayvee.”

“And Smart Angel after picking Kayvee, she brought out the names of the guys in the house and said ‘Micheal’ to grab attention from all the two. I love this girl,” @nicolekendal83 tweeted.

