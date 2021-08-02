BBNaija S6: I Don’t Chase Women, They Come To Me – Whitemoney

Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Whitemoney, has revealed that he doesn’t chase women, stating that they come to him instead.

Whitemoney stated this while talking to Yousef on Monday, day nine of the show, as the duo discussed the girls in the house.

“I don’t have to chase women, I like them coming to me. Let them warm up to me and flow with me. The things I do will definitely bring them around,” said Whitemoney.

He stated that he doesn’t chase women but leave them to do what they want but he’s sure that at the end, they’ll “come back to daddy.”

Referring to girls, Whitemoney said, “When you’ll have a real man, you’ll come back home. When you’ve finished running around six-pack guys, clean your infatuations, enjoy yourself but when you want a man and you’re done playing with boys, you’ll come.”

He also revealed that he came into the show without any game plan for having the girls, which according to him, are distractions.

“It’s for my own good. If I had come in here with a game plan and said I want this or that girl, wahala go dey. So make everybody carry their own wahala.”

https://punchng.com/bbnaija-s6-i-dont-chase-women-they-come-to-me-says-whitemoney/