Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Whitemoney, has revealed that he once sold ‘puff puff’ at Yaba area in Lagos State.

Whitemoney made this revelation as he discussed with Arin on Thursday, day 12 of the show, sharing some of his hustle experiences with her.

He told her how he had learnt several trades, boasting about his ability to learn quickly.

“If you mistakenly put me inside an helicopter . If I sear and look at it, I’ll be able to do it,” Whitemoney said.

He added, “the hustle is so much that I cannot remember some of the things I did. I did many things. I sold puff puff at Yaba, I and a Ghanaian friend.

“What he does is that: he fries it, and then he’ll use my face to sell it to the UNILAG (University of Lagos) girls. They’ll come and buy puff puff. Very sweet puff puff.”

In wonderment, Arin asked, “Oh my God, did you guys have a stationary?”

“Yes, we had a stand at a junction in Yaba,” Whitemoney said.

Hearing the story, Arin said she found Whitemomey very inspiring.

Fans react

Apparently, fans on social media are inspired too as they took to Twitter to express their thoughts on Whitemoney’s revelation.

A tweep, @mama_bomboy, said, “Whitemoney is a hustler sha. Now this is an inspiring story, not a pity party or sob story. He owned a barbing salon at Kaduna and lost everything during a crisis. He’s sold puff puff, did okada, wrote songs etc . Whatever thine hands find to do today, do it well.”

With laughing emojis, @__candyswitz, wrote, “Whitemoney even sold puff puff, this guy will not kill me.”



“White money sold puff puff at Yaba. This guy is inspiring, my fave.” @official_zhayne tweeted.

https://punchng.com/bbnaija-s6-i-once-sold-puff-puff-at-yaba-whitemoney/

