BBNaija: See The Look On White Money’s Face As Pere Sacks Him From The Kitchen (Pix)

Checkout the look on Whitemoney’s face after Pere sacked him from cooking for the housemates in the kitchen.

Pere, after winning the Head of the House told Maria about his plan to remove White Money from the kitchen. He feels that cooking in the kitchen is White Money’s strategy to win.

So today, Pere gathered the Housemates and announced that since Whitemoney has been cooking for 2 weeks now, that there is the need to change that because he wants to stop ‘Kitchen Monopoly’.

Whitemoney looks obviously shocked.

