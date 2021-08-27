BBNaija: Throwback Photos Of Liquorose With Tuface, Wizkid, D’Banj

Throwback photos of Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ housemate, Liquorose, with D’banj, Wizkid, and Tuface Idibia have been shared on her Instagram handle, IgbereTV reports.

Liquorose’s journey to stardom seems to have begun a long while ago with her dancing career.

In throwback photos shared on her Instagram handle by her handler, Liquorose is spotted with Nigerian singers, D’banj, Wizkid, and Tuface.

The photos were captioned;

“THROWBACK THURSDAY they said.

Throwbacks we’re serving.

The memories that come with throwbacks makes it entirely fun.

SWIPE>>>>>>>>>

#bbnaija #tbt #throwbackthursday #liquorose”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CTCuwuDox-t/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...