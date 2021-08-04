BBNaija: Whitemoney Caught Eating From Pot, Playing Around During Morning Workout

The Big Brother Naija reality TV show is getting interesting by the day as events that implore emotions and dramas on the show are already unfolding. Following the failure of the Housemates to identify the ‘wild cards’ yesterday, five Housemates were put up for possible eviction on Sunday.

Just recently, White money was caught eating from a pot while sitting on the floor and Also refused to take part in the General morning workout excise, he was seen roaming around.

These two funny act has generated a lot of reactions on Twitter as fans praise him for being too real on the show. This further proves that he is a very funny fellow which makes people to love him easily.

WATCH VIDEO

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hbR1JF25H1Y