BBNaija: Whitemoney Caught Sleeping During Morning Workout (Photo)

Fans of the Big Brother Naija, Shine Ya Eye season six, have reacted over some funny moment of white money as he was caught in the act of sleeping and keeping a tiring face while the morning exercise was going on again.

Remember that he is fond of the act, which he started in the house sometimes last month when he refused to take part in the General morning workout excise, he was seen roaming around.

This funny act has generated a lot of reactions on social media as fans praise him for being too real on the show.

This further proves that he is a very funny fellow which makes people love him easily.

But why should he always refuse to join other housemates to do the morning workout, is he faking it or he is just being real or tired for real? lets comment below this post

WATCH VIDEO

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7fvoisyWjqI

