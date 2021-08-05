BBNaija: Yousef’s Students Hit The Streets To Campaign For Him (Photos)

Big Brother Naija “Shine Ya Eyes” housemate, Yousef is among those nominated for eviction.

The housemate who presented himself as a teacher has got a heartwarming show of support from his students.

WonderTV Media came across photos of Yousef’s students in uniforms campaigning and soliciting for votes on his behalf.

The students were seen with placards that carry Yousef’s name and a call to action, to vote for the nominated housemate.

https://wondertvmedia.com/bbn-students-hit-the-streets-to-campaign-for-yousef/

