BBNaija: Yousef’s Students Hit The Streets To Campaign For Him (Photos)

By on No Comment

Big Brother Naija “Shine Ya Eyes” housemate, Yousef is among those nominated for eviction.

The housemate who presented himself as a teacher has got a heartwarming show of support from his students.

WonderTV Media came across photos of Yousef’s students in uniforms campaigning and soliciting for votes on his behalf.

The students were seen with placards that carry Yousef’s name and a call to action, to vote for the nominated housemate.

https://wondertvmedia.com/bbn-students-hit-the-streets-to-campaign-for-yousef/

BBNaija: Yousef’s Students Hit The Streets To Campaign For Him (Photos) added by on
View all posts by →

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.