BBNaija’s Nengi And RMD Work Together On A New Movie (Photos)

Big Brother Naija star, Nengi Hampson has been pictured with Veteran Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD) as both work together on a new movie, IgbereTV reports.

RMD shared the photos on his Instagram handle with the caption;

“Kinging

With @nengiofficial

The one who has become Queen

Owning her truth and space

Never tire pretty one”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CS_rE4ADREk/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Nengi also appreciated an opportunity to work with RMD on a movie. She wrote;

“Guess who got another amazing opportunity to work with the LEGEND @mofedamijo .. In an actual movie this time.. I’m Blown .. Grateful

#TarellaTheMovie

Directed by @lolo_starrr and @kayodekasum”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CS_vdgBNVzj/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

