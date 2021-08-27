BBNaija’s Nengi And RMD Work Together On A New Movie (Photos)

Big Brother Naija star, Nengi Hampson has been pictured with Veteran Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD) as both work together on a new movie, IgbereTV reports.
RMD shared the photos on his Instagram handle with the caption;
“Kinging
With @nengiofficial
The one who has become Queen
Owning her truth and space
Never tire pretty one”
https://www.instagram.com/p/CS_rE4ADREk/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
Nengi also appreciated an opportunity to work with RMD on a movie. She wrote;
“Guess who got another amazing opportunity to work with the LEGEND @mofedamijo .. In an actual movie this time.. I’m Blown .. Grateful
#TarellaTheMovie
Directed by @lolo_starrr and @kayodekasum”
https://www.instagram.com/p/CS_vdgBNVzj/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link