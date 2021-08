Big Brother Naija star, Ozoemena Joseph Chukwu, popularly known as Ozo, took to his Instagram handle to celebrate his 28th birthday today, IgbereTV reports.

He shared cute photos of himself with the caption;

“A year older. Can’t take anything on this earth for granted. I’m really grateful for all the love and prayers. “Do numbers and remain humble “

https://www.instagram.com/p/CSJPjtsLvmd/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link