Ben Kalu Describes Certificate Saga As A Distraction, Attempt To Dent His Image

Hon. Benjamin Kalu has described reports that his school certificates are fake as ‘mere distractions’ and a weak attempt to dent his image.

Hon. Kalu, who represents Bende Federal Constituency, is also the spokesperson of the House of Representatives.

In a statement on Thursday on the matter, ‘The Oracle’ called on the general public to ignore the smear campaigns adding that he is totally focused on the goal of improving the lives of his constituents.

The statement read: “Maybe the name Rep Benjamin Kalu is so sparkling clean for a politician who is rising so this is their way of attempting to sprinkle imaginary dents on my image, as a lawyer I should have confidence in our judicial system and they have not failed me previously, they won’t start now.”

“It is sub-judicial to begin to discuss the content of the matter in detail. Let’s be patient and allow the court to take a position on this.”

“Again, my constituents, friends and family should not worry it will end in praise for what God cannot do does not exist. They shall gather and take counsel but it shall not stand, only the counsel of God shall stand. Let them dent my image am confident truth will clean it . After all when I signed for politics I signed for smear campaigns like this.”

“I have my eyes on the ball, it does not matter how threatened they are, I am going for the goal and not perturbed at all. They know this that’s why they are paying all media platforms to discuss my simple change of name as illegal. The last I checked it is within my right to choose on how to be addressed and to document it legally as prescribed by law. So because I changed my surname, it makes my certificates forged certificates. Quite laughable.”

“They are paying for my free publicity at least am trending for free . In politics no publicity is a bad one. I am ready for them, they are yet to see quality Representation for my people which offends their senses, I have no apologies.”

“They should throw more dirts on me, I was prepared for this and it took 17 years in the kitchen.If you hate the heat then leave the kitchen. I signed for this and they should keep bringing it on. Bende must be great.”

Hon. Kalu is a graduate of the University of Calabar and is a Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme court of Nigeria. He has a strong background in complex international business structuring from start-up, negotiation, pre- and post-incorporation stages.

He was the pioneer National Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in South Africa, 2001-2006; Team Leader Australia for United Nations High Commission for Refugees’ Sudan Darfur Crisis 2008-2009; Local Government Chairman-Bende LGA in 2003; Special Assistant to the Governor of Abia State, Local Government Affairs; Special Adviser, MDGs (2009/10); Party Candidate, Federal House of Representatives, 2011; Founder, Benjamin Kalu Foundation, a registered Non-Governmental Organization, based in Nigeria.



