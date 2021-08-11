Best Reactions From The Messi To PSG Transfer (Pictures)

Messi began a brand new chapter of his legendary career, at the age of 34, when PSG announced on Tuesday that the Argentine great has signed a two-year, $104-million contract (reported figures) to join forces with Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Angel di Maria and Sergio Ramos, among others.

Messi and his family arrived in Paris to nothing short of a hero’s welcome on Tuesday.

Messi will wear no. 30 — the number he wore when he made his professional debut back in 2004.
Below are some of the scenes and reactions.

