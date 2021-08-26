Bobrisky Claims Upcoming Birthday Gulps Over N500 Million

Popular cross dresser Bobrisky has claimed to have spent over N500m to organise his upcoming birthday.

Advising ladies not to imitate his expensive birthday stunts, Bobrisky bragged about being the ‘biggest girl’ in the country.

Taking to Snapchat, the Instagram celebrity claimed to have spent N32million for just invites considering the high end items each package contains.

He also disclosed he bought himself a birthday gift worth N500million and will be uploading pictures of it sometime in October as the interior is undone.

Bobrisky wrote: “Girls don’t copy me o. can you use over 30million for invites only? Moet is 35,000 each multiply by 400 (14million).

“I’m d biggest girl in dis country don’t worry. Total money for my invites is N32,000, 000 who is d biggest girl again?

“I bought myself a birthday gift worth N450million, interior cost N50million. Total 500,000,000 I will upload it Oct cos I’m not done with d interior, so let wait. !!!



Source: https://thenationonlineng.net/bobrisky-claims-upcoming-birthday-gulps-over-n500m/

My Own Comment

If Bobrisky Get 500 Million for this Life , He go first of all Use am go buy House for Banana Island !!!

Bobrisky weah i know very well , Weah cover face come our Shortlet Apartment for Lekki Phase One !!!

Bobrisky Weah One Guy dey arrange !!!

Bobrisky weah nearly die Last Year because of Fear say He get Cancer !!! , and later not true !!!

Bobrisky weah still dey pay for her Cars uptill now !!! – Na only 45% He don pay for that Range !!!

Bobrisky weah man Buy House for !!!

Bobrisky weah still dey own his makeup artist 210K ….

Bobrisky weah a man send out of hotel … say his Skin looks Fake !!!

Bobrisky weah a senator Ban from Coming to his house in Banana Island … because his physical outlook is different from the one in pictures !!!

When ever you want to become like somebody , Thank God for who you are !!!

Bobrisky WEAH I KNOW VERY WELL.

