Bobrisky has declared himself the ”Biggest girl in Nigeria”.

The crossdresser whose birthday is around the corner, shared a video of himself with a sack containing bundles of Naira notes

“Who is the biggest girl in Nigeria? It’s obviously bobrisky. Trust me” You guys should respect your mother” he said.

Video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h7qCYTE3UbA

SOURCE: https://www.instagram.com/p/CSbs1VvAbqm/?utm_medium=copy_link

