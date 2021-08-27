Boy Connives With Elder Brother To Poison His Boss’ Family (Video)

A video shared online has captured moment a boy who connived with his elder brother to poison his boss’ family, was interrogated.

Speaking in Igbo language, the boy who confirmed carrying out the act on video, said the poison was added to a stew his boss’ wife cooked.

According to him, he was surprised when he came back home and saw the family was still alive.

The boy’s elder brother, who affirmed that they are from Orumba North LGA of Anambra state, was also accused of keeping the money his brother had been stealing from the family.

Watch the video below………………….

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7TmRQYjt_Ho

https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2021/8/boy-connives-with-elder-brother-to-poison-boss-family-video-2.html

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...