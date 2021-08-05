Bride Too Shy To Kiss Her Husband On Their Wedding Day (Pictures)

A trending video shows a soon to be wife (bride) avoiding the lips of her groom.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CSKGUD-DFdO/?utm_medium=copy_link

watch video here

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_iG9MzIvd5w&pp=sAQA

according to comments from different people, it was gathered that she has never kissed before leading to her shyness when she was asked to kiss the groom.

But the question is…

was she not informed about this before she said yes to the groom?

has she not attended wedding ceremonies Before?

what do you guys think?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print

