Buhari To Lead 11 African Nations To Negotiate $19 Billion Soft Loan

The Pan Africa Great Green Wall (PAGGW) countries have appointed President Muhammadu Buhari president of the Heads of States and Government of the PAGGW to facilitate $5bn grant and $14bn soft loans for the agency.

The minister of environment, Dr Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar, who disclosed this during the ministerial briefing on recent developments in the environment sector also said the government is gaining speed by pragmatically addressing other recommendations in the UNEP report including provision of potable water to Ogoni communities, training of youths for sustainable alternative livelihood, public health inventory, environmental surveillance and construction of Centre of Excellence for Environmental Studies/Remediation.

He said Buhari would assume the presidency of the Heads of States and Government of the PAGGW at the end of the 5th Summit which would be hosted by Nigeria virtually in September 2021.



https://leadership.ng/president-buhari-to-lead-11-african-nations-to-negotiate-19bn-soft-loan/

