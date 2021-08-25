Burial Photos Of 7 Female Wedding Guests Who Died In Accident In Delta

The funeral of the seven women who died in a ghastly auto crash is ongoing in Bomadi community in Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State.

The deceased women perished in the accident which occurred last Saturday August 21, while returning from a relative’s wedding ceremony in Agbor.

The victims, Blessing Akpokabowei, 28; Fresh Akabolouseigha, 46; Fresh Aleigiai-Ere, 47; Bridget Teibogiren, 53; Mariana Donbrate, 53; Mary Priscilla Mieyebo, 56; and Rose Aladin-Donbraye, 61, are all from Agorodei Peile Quarters in Bomadi community.

Meanwhile, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has sent his deepest condolences to the families of the victims.

In a condolence message by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, Okowa sympathised with the families of the victims as well as Bomadi Local Government and the entire Ijaw people on the tragic incident.

He commiserated with the people of Peretoru communities where one of the dead hailed from.

“It is with a deep sense of sorrow that I commiserate with the families of seven Bomadi ladies that lost their lives in a fatal motor accident on Saturday, August 21, 2021, along Orogun-Agbara road on their way from a wedding at Agbor.

“Indeed, their death has caused a dark cloud and great sorrow for their families. On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the Chairman and people of Bomadi Local Government Area and the families of our departed women.

“Their untimely death has undoubtedly caused great pain to their families and I pray that such tragedy will never occur again. May God grant the families and loved ones the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss and may their souls rest in peace.” the governor stated.



https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2021/8/photosvideos-from-the-funeral-of-seven-female-wedding-guests-who-died-in-ghastly-delta-auto-crash.html.html

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...