The veteran music producer and record label executive Michael Collins who is best known as Don Jazzy is back to the music scene as a music producer and performing artist after producing several hit songs last decade. He also jumped on Rema’s Bounce and Ayra Starr’s 19 & Dangerous album. Daily Prayers

In Burna Boy’s new record Question, Don Jazzy makes a legendary comeback as a music performer.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0rOer3k2DWg

