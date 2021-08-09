Business Or Building A House?

I’m sorry to disturb you sir/ma, I’m currently in a position I feel I needed a serious advise.

I rounded up my service year, Nov.2020, luckily I was able to secure a job in a construction company jan.2021 although m on probation (1year).

I managed to secure an half plot of land this month somewhere around Ogun state from my little savings(as a result of this I don’t have any savings in my acct)

my probation period will be over by dec. With little chance of being retained.

I’m actually planning to rough things through to Dec. again this year so that I can do the foundation of the land(which means I will not be having any savings) with high probability of not being retained.

Is it advisable to do this when m sure I will probably not be retained or I should save to invest in a business?

Still below 26yrs, pls I need ur opinion and suggestions..thank you

