Well I saw this post on Facebook is over 5hrs now and I can tell you that no woman commented on this post…..could she be right about this? Why is there no single counter claim from the women if she is wrong.

Shows the kind of some women we have these days.

Chioma Nnamdi:

“Most Women are looking for husband to control, not husband to be loved.”

“Most MEN are looking for SLAVE and WIFE to control, not wife to be loved.”

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...