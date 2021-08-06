Camavinga Or Ndidi: Which Player Should Manchester United Sign?

English premier league club Manchester united have been active in this seasons transfer market spending more than €100 million to secure the services of Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho and Real Madrid center back Raphael Varane.

Manchester united coach Ole Gunnar Soklsjaer have admitted that united still desires the services of a center defensive midfielder to provide competition for Scottish midfielder Scott Tominay and ageing Nemanja Matic.

Multiple reports coming from France suggests that French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga could be heading to Manchester united as personal terms have been agreed with the player, although Manchester united have failed agree on a transfer fee with Eduardo Camavinga club Rennes.

The failure to meet the player’s valuation by Manchester united have stalled negotiations between the two parties.

Reports also suggests that Manchester united may consider Nigerian midfielder Wilfred Onyinye Ndidi as another option to fill the center defensive midfield position

Wilfred Ndidi have stamped his name as one of the best center defensive mid fielders in the premier league with jaw breaking performances for Leicester city, although Leicester city manager Brendan Rodgers considers Wilfred Ndidi as an integral part of his squad and would prefer to keep him for one more season, a tempting offer from serial spenders Manchester united would be enough for Leicester to sell Ndidi to there premier league rivals.

Between Eduardo Camavinga and Wilfred Ndidi who would be a perfect signing for Manchester united?

