Now, I have come across some articles especially some of our celebrities, saying they bought their first car at 18.

While some claimed they earned their first million at 18.

My question is, is it really possible for an average Nigerian to achieve this at the age of 18 or 20? Someone starting from scratch.

I need honest replies.

