Can I Combine Studying Medicine, Surgery And Work At The Same Time?

I need your advise seriously,i am an under graduate and i am so passionate about furthering my education.

After reading more on the internet i noticed that medicine and surgery is stressful and needs a lot of serious dedication to succeed, from my finding you can be expelled if you fail twice or when you are not able to meet up to the expected standard.i need to be careful because i don’t just want to make a wrong decision in my life since am the one sponsoring myself..

I really needs to be sincere,for work i am a cryptocurrency trader ,i don’t read chart but have join a v.i.p signal group,i make 50 k Monthly with trading ,i am also learning other digital skill ,i am also an electrician but i don’t concentrate so much in that ,i only make small money with it to gather for my basic needs. I have 200 k in my account for a start.. for accommodation i live with my Aunt.

I have free accommodation,food and enough time,

please with all this is it possible to concentrate and succeed if i decide to go for medicine and surgery ? Your advice will be highly appreciated.