Can Someone Be Wealthy Without Involving In Dirty Deals?

When I mean dirty deeds, I mean manipulation, cheating, fortifying of document and many more.

When you look the good business and transaction you have done, over the years, you see that you have wasted your time, you have had different opportunity to make your life wealthy, but you justlet it slide because you want to have a good record, but along time line no money to finance your life. And you have the opportunity again, is it wise to do the dirty deeds or not.. regarding the consequences that follow.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print

