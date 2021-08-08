Captain How’s Okunbo dies of Pancreatic cancer in London

Edo state born billionaire, Captain Hosa Okunbo is dead. GISTMASTER gathered cause of Okunbo death is pancreatic cancer. He had been ill for sometime, though he managed to be visible durning the last gubernatorial election in Edo. He died on Saturday August 7, 2021

Okunbo’s net worth is not accurate because of lack of adequate data on wealthy Nigerians. Most times the worth ascribe to most Nigerians are based on assumptions, flamboyance and property owned by the individuals. Notwithstanding, Hosa Okunbo, a philanthropist, businessman and power broker was one of Nigeria’s wealthiest. He sponsored political campaigns and was known to have supported many young people to have their first break in business.