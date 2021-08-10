Car Hits Pedestrians On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. 1 Dead, 3 Injured (Graphic Pics)

One person has died while three others sustained severe injuries in an motor accident on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The fatal accident which occurred at Semi’nbio area on Sunday afternoon, August 8, involved a Toyota Corolla car with the registration number, FKJ-02-DV, a driver and three pedestrians.

According to reports, the said vehicle was coming from Olorunsogo when it suffered break failure.

It was further gathered that one person in the vehicle fled, abandoning the terribly injured driver at the scene.

Meanwhile, out of the three women involved, one died on the spot, the other had her leg cut off while the third person sustained a serious injury on her shoulder.

Policemen later arrived the accident scene and took the three survivors to an undisclosed hospital, while arrangement was made for a vehicle to convey the corpse to the morgue.

https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2021/8/one-dead-three-injured-as-car-hits-pedestrians-on-lagos-ibadan-expressway.html

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print

